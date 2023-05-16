Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Has $815,000 Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,706 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDX. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $222.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.58 and its 200-day moving average is $198.05. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $248.76.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.52%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009 in the last quarter. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.41.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Stories

