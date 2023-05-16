Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Sells 2,960 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,319,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,225,726,000 after buying an additional 1,482,656 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 25.3% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,863,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,622 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,915,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,949,000 after purchasing an additional 635,732 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,718,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,500,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $634,062,000 after buying an additional 522,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $65.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $78.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.29.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.36.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

