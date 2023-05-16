Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Sells 9,850 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,850 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in International Paper by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,424,000 after buying an additional 206,004 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 169,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 17,867 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 1,459.0% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 11,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of International Paper by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 157,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Argus boosted their price target on International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

International Paper Trading Up 0.2 %

In other news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $60,271.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,069.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $60,271.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $59,069.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $67,125.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,567 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,447. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IP opened at $31.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.04. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

