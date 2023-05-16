Boyar Asset Management Inc. Acquires 325 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Univar Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $935,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,772,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,041,000 after purchasing an additional 314,026 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Univar Solutions by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 402,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Univar Solutions by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Univar Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Univar Solutions Price Performance

Shares of UNVR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.40. 794,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,599,046. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.17. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $35.63.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Univar Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Univar Solutions Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

