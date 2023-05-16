Boyar Asset Management Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 58,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after purchasing an additional 15,913 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 2,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 299,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 389,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,170,000 after purchasing an additional 45,207 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Sunday, April 30th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.64.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.01. 300,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,755,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $68.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.65. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.89 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,164,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,214,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,164,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,214,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,715,820 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.