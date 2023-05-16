Boyar Asset Management Inc. Has $42,000 Holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,749 shares during the quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 1.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Qurate Retail by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 313,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in Qurate Retail by 5.4% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 96,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail Trading Down 10.6 %

Shares of Qurate Retail stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,417,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,358,038. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $4.23. The company has a market cap of $348.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.19). Qurate Retail had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QRTEA. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail to $1.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David Rawlinson sold 89,300 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $82,156.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,004 shares in the company, valued at $342,243.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,500 shares of company stock valued at $108,100. 11.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International and CBI. The QxH segment markets and sells a wide variety of consumer products in the U.S., primarily by means of its televised shopping programs and via the Internet through their websites and mobile applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.