Boyar Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in UniFirst by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 480,645 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,775,000 after purchasing an additional 57,410 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in UniFirst by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 631,550 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,883,000 after acquiring an additional 11,239 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in UniFirst by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,086 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,158,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in UniFirst by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UniFirst during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UniFirst Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNF traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,798. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.69. UniFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $154.72 and a 52 week high of $205.59.

UniFirst Announces Dividend

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.40). UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on UniFirst from $225.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the provision of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing. It operates through following segments: the United States and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing (MFG), Specialty Garments, First Aid, and Corporate. The U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning segment purchases, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells uniforms, protective clothing, and non-garment items.

Featured Stories

