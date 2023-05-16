Boyar Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for about 2.6% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,236,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,178,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $209.39. The company has a market capitalization of $143.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.34.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.58.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.