Boyar Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Wendy’s by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,131,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $116,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,870 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $41,341,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $26,018,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $23,989,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Wendy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,129,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wendy’s news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $79,987,896.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,705,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,612,228.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Liliana Esposito sold 64,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $1,375,543.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,629.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $79,987,896.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,705,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,612,228.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,698,437 shares of company stock worth $81,502,197. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Price Performance

Shares of Wendy’s stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $23.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,843,531. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91. The Wendy’s Company has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.08.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $528.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.77 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 8.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on WEN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.50 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.22.

About Wendy’s

(Get Rating)

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.