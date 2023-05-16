Boyar Asset Management Inc. Sells 676 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,985 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 1.2% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 92,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Intel by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,661,236 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $70,336,000 after acquiring an additional 132,677 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Intel by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 59,285 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,956 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 32,048 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.50 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intel Trading Down 0.4 %

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $29.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,561,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,569,184. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $44.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.91. The firm has a market cap of $123.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently -73.53%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

