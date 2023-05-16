Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$238.55.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BYD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$227.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$265.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Desjardins cut shares of Boyd Group Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Shares of TSE BYD opened at C$238.39 on Tuesday. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of C$117.48 and a 12 month high of C$247.37. The company has a market cap of C$5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.34, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$219.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$213.39.

Boyd Group Services ( TSE:BYD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C($0.13). Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of C$864.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$832.79 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Boyd Group Services will post 5.71475 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.147 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is 22.61%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

