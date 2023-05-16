Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Short Interest Update

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,160,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the April 15th total of 2,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 403,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days. Currently, 11.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of BCLI stock opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $101.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of -0.38. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $4.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.15.
Institutional Trading of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $4,815,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 739.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, Progressive Multiple Sclerosis, Alzheimer’s disease, and other neurodegenerative diseases.
