Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BCO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Brink’s from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Shares of NYSE BCO traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.32. The company had a trading volume of 136,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,251. Brink’s has a 12-month low of $48.38 and a 12-month high of $70.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.21 and its 200 day moving average is $61.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.35.

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.22. Brink’s had a return on equity of 69.23% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Brink’s’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Herling sold 3,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $205,727.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $1,513,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,517.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Herling sold 3,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $205,727.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,776 shares in the company, valued at $784,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Brink’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Brink’s by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Brink’s by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Latin America, Europe and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

