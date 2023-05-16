Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BCO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Brink’s from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.
Brink’s Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE BCO traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.32. The company had a trading volume of 136,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,251. Brink’s has a 12-month low of $48.38 and a 12-month high of $70.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.21 and its 200 day moving average is $61.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.35.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Michael J. Herling sold 3,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $205,727.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $1,513,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,517.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Herling sold 3,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $205,727.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,776 shares in the company, valued at $784,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brink’s
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Brink’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Brink’s by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Brink’s by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Brink’s
The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Latin America, Europe and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brink’s (BCO)
- How to Calculate Stock Growth
- 7 Best Retail Stocks to Invest in
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks to Renovate Your Portfolio
- Beam Global Shines Brightly in the EV Infrastructure Space
- Canoo Bottoms As Production Ramp Gets Closer
Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.