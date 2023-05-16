Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Boyar Asset Management Inc.

Boyar Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 1.8% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,105,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,960,964. The company has a market cap of $140.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $65.28 and a 52 week high of $81.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.47 and its 200 day moving average is $72.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

