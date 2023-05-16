Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,951 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 0.8% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 691 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth grew its position in Broadcom by 0.9% in the third quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 0.9% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $6.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $645.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,375. The stock has a market cap of $269.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $648.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $627.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $581.54.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 61.93%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $679.21.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

