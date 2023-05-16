Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of Broadway Financial stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. Broadway Financial has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $1.89. The company has a market cap of $72.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.07.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.33 million for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 4.78%.

Institutional Trading of Broadway Financial

About Broadway Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Broadway Financial by 22.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 168,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 31,051 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Broadway Financial by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 11,321 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Broadway Financial by 60.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,882,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 711,808 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Broadway Financial by 43.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,137 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 77,437 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Broadway Financial by 94.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 37,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the public through its subsidiary. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.