Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Shares of Broadway Financial stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. Broadway Financial has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $1.89. The company has a market cap of $72.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.07.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.33 million for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 4.78%.
Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the public through its subsidiary. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
