Brokerages Set Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Target Price at $3,350.00

Shares of Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3,300.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NGLOY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Anglo American from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,550 ($44.47) to GBX 3,350 ($41.96) in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($45.10) to GBX 3,300 ($41.34) in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,950 ($36.95) to GBX 3,050 ($38.21) in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Anglo American Price Performance

Shares of NGLOY opened at $14.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average of $18.29. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Anglo American Cuts Dividend

Anglo American Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.351 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.68%.

(Get Rating)

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

