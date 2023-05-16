Brokerages Set Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Target Price at $3,350.00

Shares of Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3,300.00.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on NGLOY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Anglo American from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,550 ($44.47) to GBX 3,350 ($41.96) in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($45.10) to GBX 3,300 ($41.34) in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,950 ($36.95) to GBX 3,050 ($38.21) in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th.
Anglo American Price Performance
Shares of NGLOY opened at $14.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average of $18.29. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90.
Anglo American Cuts Dividend
Anglo American Company Profile
Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
