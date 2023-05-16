Brokerages Set Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) PT at $7.00

Shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GENI. BTIG Research began coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genius Sports

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.12% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Stock Performance

NYSE GENI opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. Genius Sports has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $5.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 53.26% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Genius Sports will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

