Brokerages Set HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) PT at $52.50

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HDELY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

HeidelbergCement Stock Performance

HDELY stock opened at $14.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.80. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $15.52.

HeidelbergCement Increases Dividend

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from HeidelbergCement’s previous dividend of $0.34.

(Get Rating)

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.