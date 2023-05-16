Brokerages Set HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) PT at $52.50

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.50.
A number of research firms have issued reports on HDELY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.
HDELY stock opened at $14.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.80. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $15.52.
HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.
