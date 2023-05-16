Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BN. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.00.

Brookfield Trading Up 0.7 %

BN stock opened at $30.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.22. Brookfield has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $54.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.25.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Brookfield

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

In other Brookfield news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

