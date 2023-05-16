Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Acquires 1,115 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 238.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $1,082,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $895,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $1,082,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,483,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,403 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Schlumberger Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.53.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $44.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.85. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $63.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.76.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.17%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.