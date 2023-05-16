Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB stock opened at $185.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $210.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.46.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

