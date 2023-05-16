Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,547,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,734,103,000 after buying an additional 792,580 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,576,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,522,000 after purchasing an additional 557,311 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,415,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,964 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,453,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,384,000 after buying an additional 133,890 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,192,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,741,000 after buying an additional 721,901 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FITB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.59.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

FITB stock opened at $24.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $40.07.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.15%.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Gary R. Heminger bought 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gary R. Heminger acquired 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,293.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Bayh acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,234. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

Further Reading

