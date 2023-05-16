Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $941,000 Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 958.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on LPL Financial from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.75.

LPLA stock opened at $191.10 on Tuesday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.39 and a twelve month high of $271.56. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.22%.

In related news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. acquired 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $180.23 per share, with a total value of $100,388.11. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,138.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,809 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total transaction of $1,183,879.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,871,885.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. acquired 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $180.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,388.11. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,138.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,364 shares of company stock valued at $12,399,307 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

