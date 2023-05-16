Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Increases Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in US Foods by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,841,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,002,000 after purchasing an additional 167,929 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in US Foods by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,928,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,364 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in US Foods by 33.8% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,631,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,245 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in US Foods by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,488,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,030,000 after purchasing an additional 30,513 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in US Foods by 32.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,883,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,806,000 after purchasing an additional 456,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at US Foods

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 21,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $761,145.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,289.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,633,850 shares of company stock valued at $296,320,022. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

US Foods Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:USFD opened at $40.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 1.47. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.37.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 0.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on USFD shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on US Foods from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on US Foods from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on US Foods from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on US Foods from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.58.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

