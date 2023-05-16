Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 278 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,691 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the software company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,480,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $120,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 111.8% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 341 shares of the software company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Price Performance

ADSK stock opened at $196.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.09, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.84. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $235.01.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $61,639.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,496.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $61,639.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,496.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $320,290.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,033,767.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,671 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,602 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. OTR Global lowered shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.40.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

