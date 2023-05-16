Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 617.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 277,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,970 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Brown & Brown worth $15,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 18,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 32.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 457,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,656,000 after acquiring an additional 112,868 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 99,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 12,575 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 5.7% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $65.87 on Tuesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.82 and a 12 month high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.01%.

BRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.64.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

