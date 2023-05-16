BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Short Interest Update

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 138,600 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the April 15th total of 159,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BSRTF stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $12.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,832. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $12.08 and a 12-month high of $18.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSRTF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and owning of multifamily properties. Its objective is to provide unit holders an opportunity to invest in multifamily real estate properties; provide cash distributions; maximize long-term unit value; and expand the asset base of the REIT. The company was founded on January 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

