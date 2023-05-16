Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Short Interest Update

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,070,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the April 15th total of 6,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 8.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, Director Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,096 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $207,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $207,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 11,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $260,497,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Bumble during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Bumble by 50.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the second quarter worth $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bumble by 32.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BMBL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bumble from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Bumble from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Bumble from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Bumble from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Bumble in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.65.

Shares of BMBL stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,871. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -22.13 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day moving average of $21.61. Bumble has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $39.33.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.18. Bumble had a positive return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $241.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.03 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bumble will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

