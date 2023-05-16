Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 297,400 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the April 15th total of 313,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director William K. Hood purchased 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $56,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 769,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,630,552.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Greg Robertson acquired 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $95,527.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 60,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,064.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William K. Hood acquired 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $56,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 769,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,630,552.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 22,061 shares of company stock valued at $334,809 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Business First Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 93.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 65.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.36% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BFST opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. Business First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.25 and its 200 day moving average is $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.08 million, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.78.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $61.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Business First Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Business First Bancshares from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. It also offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

