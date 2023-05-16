Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 155,000 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the April 15th total of 171,800 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 74,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Caledonia Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Get Caledonia Mining alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caledonia Mining

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caledonia Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Caledonia Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Caledonia Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Caledonia Mining by 72.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Caledonia Mining by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Caledonia Mining Price Performance

Caledonia Mining Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CMCL traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,556. Caledonia Mining has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $17.58. The company has a market capitalization of $168.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

About Caledonia Mining

(Get Rating)

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. It also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Matabeleland South Province, Zimbabwe. It also has an agreement to purchase 100% ownership in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.