California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Short Interest Update

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the April 15th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet lowered California BanCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday.

Institutional Trading of California BanCorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in California BanCorp by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of California BanCorp by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in California BanCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in California BanCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in California BanCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 52.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California BanCorp Trading Down 0.5 %

About California BanCorp

Shares of CALB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.60. The stock had a trading volume of 18,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $113.63 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.20. California BanCorp has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $26.17.

California BanCorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to business and professional corporations. Its products and services include commercial checking, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, treasury and cash management services, foreign exchange services, commercial and industrial loans, asset-based loans, loans to dental and veterinary professionals, commercial real estate loans, residential and commercial construction and development loans, online banking, and mobile banking.

