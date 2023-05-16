Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$63.00 at TD Securities

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “action list buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.50 to C$55.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC increased their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares raised their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.50 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$57.69.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties REIT alerts:

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of CAR.UN stock traded down C$2.21 on Tuesday, hitting C$48.29. 328,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,534. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 605.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$47.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$46.24. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$39.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.96.

About Canadian Apartment Properties REIT

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.