Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Short Interest Update

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,340,000 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the April 15th total of 13,660,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CM shares. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.88.

CM traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.02. 180,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,767. The firm has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.07 and its 200 day moving average is $43.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $56.68.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 14.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were issued a $0.639 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CM. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% in the third quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 65.9% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

