Canadian Spirit Resources (CVE:SPI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.08

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. (CVE:SPI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 88000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Canadian Spirit Resources Stock Down 6.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.10. The stock has a market cap of C$20.11 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.74.

About Canadian Spirit Resources

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc, a natural resources company, focuses on the identification and development of opportunities in the unconventional natural gas sector in Canada. It primarily develops the Montney Formation natural gas and natural gas liquids resource play in the Farrell Creek/Altares area of northeastern British Columbia.

Featured Stories

