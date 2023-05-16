Cardano (ADA) Price Up 1.5% This Week

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 16th. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001361 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cardano has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion and approximately $172.72 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,824.29 or 0.06759097 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00055167 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00040281 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00019054 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00019373 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006147 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003437 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,793,946,863 coins and its circulating supply is 34,852,549,146 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

