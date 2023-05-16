Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Hits New 12-Month High at $86.20

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $86.20 and last traded at $86.18, with a volume of 280022 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.23.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.74.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 307,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,228,000 after buying an additional 8,156 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,396,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,560,000 after acquiring an additional 28,250 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth about $10,648,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,755,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,051,000 after acquiring an additional 683,725 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Further Reading

