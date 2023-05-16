Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the April 15th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 476,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas E. Hale sold 17,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $321,767.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,075.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cars.com news, Director Thomas E. Hale sold 17,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $321,767.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,075.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 49,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $921,673.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 599,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,146,210.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,760 shares of company stock worth $2,404,092. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cars.com

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cars.com by 30.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,830,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,163 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cars.com by 2,021.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 675,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,302,000 after purchasing an additional 643,686 shares in the last quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cars.com in the third quarter worth $3,249,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cars.com by 196.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 380,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 252,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cars.com by 1,350.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 201,106 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cars.com Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CARS traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.70. The stock had a trading volume of 410,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,393. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.47. Cars.com has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $20.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.81 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $167.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.91 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Cars.com from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Cars.com from $17.50 to $23.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Cars.com from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Cars.com from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Stories

