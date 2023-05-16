Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CADNF. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday.

Get Cascades alerts:

Cascades Stock Performance

Shares of CADNF stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.09. Cascades has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $8.97.

About Cascades

Cascades, Inc engages in the production of packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging segments. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.