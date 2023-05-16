CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.12. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $6.85. The company has a market capitalization of $33.69 million and a P/E ratio of -0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASI. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $418,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $323,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 31,971 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares in the last quarter. 14.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and pharmaceutical products. The company was founded on January 10, 2023 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

