Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Short Interest Update

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,890,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the April 15th total of 4,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CE. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Celanese from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.77.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of CE traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.54. The company had a trading volume of 632,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,540. Celanese has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $161.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.35. Celanese had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Celanese will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.15 per share, with a total value of $140,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,501.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celanese

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Celanese by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Celanese by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 11,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Celanese by 1.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

