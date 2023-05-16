Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Monday, June 12th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th.

Centerra Gold Trading Down 17.2 %

CGAU stock opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 0.83. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $8.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.02.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.16). Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 9.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Centerra Gold by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 6,021 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,856 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 13,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CGAU shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$7.75 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Centerra Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

