Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Monday, June 12th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th.
Centerra Gold Trading Down 17.2 %
CGAU stock opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 0.83. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $8.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.02.
Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.16). Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 9.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Centerra Gold
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CGAU shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$7.75 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Centerra Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.
About Centerra Gold
Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Centerra Gold (CGAU)
- Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Turns Profitable On Successful Drug Launch
- Fast-Food Stocks Set To Sizzle This Summer
- Lightspeed Commerce to Capitalize on Labor Shortage
- The Turnaround for Weight Watchers is Taking Shape
- Is Uber Stock Pricing in Operational GAAP Profitability Soon?
Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.