Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Cut to C$9.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$12.00 to C$9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

CG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$6.30 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, CSFB cut their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.55.

Centerra Gold Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of TSE:CG traded up C$0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$7.60. 1,386,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.12. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of C$5.18 and a 1 year high of C$11.02.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold ( TSE:CG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C$0.04. Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of C$282.82 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 0.7347756 earnings per share for the current year.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

