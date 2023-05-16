Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Short Interest Update

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 292,600 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the April 15th total of 261,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Centerspace Trading Down 0.5 %

CSR opened at $59.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.98 million, a PE ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Centerspace has a 12-month low of $51.26 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.19.

Centerspace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Centerspace’s payout ratio is 140.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Centerspace

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Centerspace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Centerspace from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Centerspace from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

In other news, Director Mark Okey Decker, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.85 per share, for a total transaction of $58,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,192,730.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Centerspace

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Centerspace by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Centerspace by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Centerspace by 1.3% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centerspace Company Profile

Centerspace operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

