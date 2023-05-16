Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Short Interest Down 7.9% in April

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,310,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the April 15th total of 7,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on CERS. Stephens downgraded shares of Cerus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

NASDAQ CERS traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $1.88. 1,188,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,944. Cerus has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.17. The firm has a market cap of $339.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Cerus ( NASDAQ:CERS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Cerus had a negative net margin of 29.64% and a negative return on equity of 66.12%. The firm had revenue of $44.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cerus will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 60,480 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $169,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,616,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,325,950.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cerus news, COO Vivek K. Jayaraman sold 25,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $70,996.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 641,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,210.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 60,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $169,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,616,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,325,950.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,545 shares of company stock valued at $368,326 over the last ninety days. 7.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CERS. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerus by 13.6% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,203,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 264,013 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cerus by 15.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,810,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,286,000 after purchasing an additional 630,719 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerus by 4.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,386,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after purchasing an additional 159,420 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerus by 33.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 112,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

