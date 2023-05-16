CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target Lowered to C$4.00 at National Bankshares

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 65.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CEU. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.35 to C$4.60 in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

CES Energy Solutions stock opened at C$2.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 1.78. CES Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of C$2.02 and a 1-year high of C$3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$613.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.77.

CES Energy Solutions ( TSE:CEU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.02. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The company had revenue of C$562.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$532.00 million. Research analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.4715909 EPS for the current year.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

