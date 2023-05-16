CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target Lowered to C$4.00 at National Bankshares

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 65.98% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CEU. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.35 to C$4.60 in a research note on Monday, March 13th.
CES Energy Solutions stock opened at C$2.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 1.78. CES Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of C$2.02 and a 1-year high of C$3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$613.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.77.
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.
