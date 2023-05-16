CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Performance

CF stock opened at $67.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.85. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.81 and a 52 week high of $119.60.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler cut shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $101.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.71.

About CF Industries

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Featured Stories

