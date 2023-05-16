CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Short Interest Update

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 804,900 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the April 15th total of 860,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 162,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.
GIB has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CGI from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CGI from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Desjardins raised their target price on CGI from C$136.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on CGI from C$134.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CGI from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.
Shares of NYSE:GIB traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.79. The company had a trading volume of 24,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08. CGI has a 1-year low of $72.23 and a 1-year high of $103.98. The firm has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.34.
CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.
