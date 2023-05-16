CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Short Interest Update

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 804,900 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the April 15th total of 860,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 162,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIB has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CGI from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CGI from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Desjardins raised their target price on CGI from C$136.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on CGI from C$134.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CGI from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GIB traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.79. The company had a trading volume of 24,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08. CGI has a 1-year low of $72.23 and a 1-year high of $103.98. The firm has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CGI

About CGI

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CGI by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CGI by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 715,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,041,000 after purchasing an additional 19,876 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the 1st quarter worth about $212,464,000. 48.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.