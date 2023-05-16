Chardan Capital Lowers Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT) to Neutral

Chardan Capital lowered shares of Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $2.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Nauticus Robotics from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Nauticus Robotics Trading Down 4.8 %

Nauticus Robotics stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average of $3.39. Nauticus Robotics has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 572.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nauticus Robotics Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KITT. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Nauticus Robotics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Nauticus Robotics during the third quarter worth about $1,805,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nauticus Robotics during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Nauticus Robotics during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nauticus Robotics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

Nauticus Robotics, Inc develops and offers ocean robotic solutions and cloud software to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; and Argonaut, a derivative product of the Aquanaut, which is used for non-industrial and government applications.

