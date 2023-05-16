Chardan Capital Lowers Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT) to Neutral

Chardan Capital lowered shares of Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $2.50 price target on the stock.
Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Nauticus Robotics from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.
Nauticus Robotics Trading Down 4.8 %
Nauticus Robotics stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average of $3.39. Nauticus Robotics has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 572.34.
Nauticus Robotics Company Profile
Nauticus Robotics, Inc develops and offers ocean robotic solutions and cloud software to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; and Argonaut, a derivative product of the Aquanaut, which is used for non-industrial and government applications.
