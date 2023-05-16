ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.05

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.05 and last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 7057457 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ChargePoint from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.68.

ChargePoint Trading Down 7.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.31 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 82.84% and a negative net margin of 73.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Linse sold 270,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $2,323,393.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ChargePoint news, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 14,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $136,074.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,086,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,212,808.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Linse sold 270,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $2,323,393.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,610 shares of company stock worth $2,562,686 in the last ninety days. 23.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ChargePoint

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 305.4% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

